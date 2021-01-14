CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

