CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
