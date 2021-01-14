CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYLD opened at $23.97 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

