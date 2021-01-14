CX Institutional Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

