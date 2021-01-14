CX Institutional Takes $418,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

