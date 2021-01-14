CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,021 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

