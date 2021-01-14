CX Institutional Purchases 3,505 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 449.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.18 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

