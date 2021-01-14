CX Institutional Lowers Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

