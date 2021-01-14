CX Institutional Invests $1.29 Million in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,729,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

IHAK opened at $40.73 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

