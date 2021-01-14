CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $81.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

