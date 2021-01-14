CX Institutional Acquires 746 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

