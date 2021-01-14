CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

