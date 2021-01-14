CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

