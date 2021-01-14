Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cutera posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $23.81 on Monday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

