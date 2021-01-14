Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.87 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $135.48 million and $58.87 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,410,552,539 coins and its circulating supply is 186,463,443 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

