Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 120 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,978,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

