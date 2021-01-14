Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

