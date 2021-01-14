Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 47,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

