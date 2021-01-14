Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 693.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. 24,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.