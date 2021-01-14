Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 58,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

