Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

