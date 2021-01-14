Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.25. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 20,977 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

