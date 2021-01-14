Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 13,057 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 12,474,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of -588.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

