Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,510. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.45. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.