Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 6,948,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,376. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.