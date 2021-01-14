Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.33. The company had a trading volume of 781,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,133. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.