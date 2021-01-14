Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $242.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

