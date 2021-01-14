Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 5,292 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

