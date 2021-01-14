Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

