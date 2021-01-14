Cullen/Frost Bankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 166 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 355,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,753. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

