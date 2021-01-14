Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $14,290.87 and $207.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,296.86 or 0.84238094 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.