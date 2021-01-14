Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $0.0718 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $56.59 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.22 or 0.04050315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,406,391 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.