Crown Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $7,410.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.14 or 0.01324499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.82 or 0.00554556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00175608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,362,957 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

