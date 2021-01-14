Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

CCI stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

