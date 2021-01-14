Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

