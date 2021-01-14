Critical Review: AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AGBA Acquisition and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGBA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than AGBA Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AGBA Acquisition and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition N/A 0.52% 0.05% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of AGBA Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AGBA Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGBA Acquisition and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 77.61

Volatility & Risk

AGBA Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGBA Acquisition beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China. AGBA Acquisition Limited was founded in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

