Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.79

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 15755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.59.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

