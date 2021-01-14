Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.69 ($13.24).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 874.40 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 910.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 901.80. The company has a market capitalization of £30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

