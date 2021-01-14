Credit Suisse Group Raises Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.39.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

