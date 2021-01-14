Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) a £122 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has been assigned a £122 ($159.39) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £112.43 ($146.89).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) alerts:

JET stock traded down GBX 336 ($4.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,340 ($108.96). The company had a trading volume of 160,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,139.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,503.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.