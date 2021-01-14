Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the December 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.98.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.