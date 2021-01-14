Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

