Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.29

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 5879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $14,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

