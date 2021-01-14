Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.