Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of Covestro stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
