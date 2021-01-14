Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

