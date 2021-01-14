County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

ICBK traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 14,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397. The company has a market cap of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

