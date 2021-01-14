Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

COST opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

