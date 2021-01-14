Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $439,409.52 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COST stock opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

