Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

CJR.B opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

