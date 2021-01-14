CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CorMedix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CRMD opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 111.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

