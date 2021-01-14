Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

